Priority issues haven't changed for Dunn County leaders.
The County Board presented its legislative priorities to local state lawmakers this week and they were similar to last year's issues.
A third county judge, increased funding for child welfare services, broadband expansion, nursing home assistance and water quality testing all remain needs for Dunn County.
State Rep. Warren Petryk, R-Eleva, Rep. Rob Summerfield, R-Bloomer, and Rep. Rob Stafsholt, R-New Richmond, were in attendance.
Judge request
Dunn County had the second highest workload per judicial office in the state in 2015-17, Supervisor Sheila Stori said. Assembly Bill 470 would allow the creation of up to 12 circuit court judges allocated by the director of state courts. Stori said the county meets the requirements and asked lawmakers for support for an additional county judge.
The county has already passed a resolution to create another additional branch and the courthouse was built with the ability to support three judges.
"Our courts have been operating over capacity for several years and it’s the county’s residents who bear the costs of overbearing court services," Stori said.
Levy limits
Dunn County relies significantly on revenue from the property tax levy. Created in 2006, the levy limit prevented a levy increase of no more than the increase in equalized value from new construction.
Supervisor James Tripp said the levy law has a fundamental flaw because it's assumed new construction would match or exceed inflation rates; Tripp said that hasn't been the case.
"Whatever the intention of the law, the effect over time has been to strangle the ability of local government to meet the mandates to provide services and programs that are demanded and deserved by our citizens," Tripp said.
Tripp asked legislators to consider a yearly regional consumer price index approach to determine the value in which a levy tax may be increased.
"This proposal is not a request to build up local fund balance," he said. "We’re not trying to get ahead of costs, it’s a request for a life preserver. We need the county to be able to keep its head above water."
Summerfield said he understands the levy limit concerns and is open to tweaking, but many homeowners are concerned about property tax increases.
"One of the biggest constituent outreaches has been property taxes," he said. "Any time you start talking about messing with the levy limit or changing it, there are people that are very worried about their property taxes going up."
Medicaid
Supervisor Brian Johnson thanked the legislators for an increase in the Medicaid reimbursement rate in the last budget but added there is still work to do. A steadily rising number of residents of Dunn County nursing facilities are on Medicaid. Nursing homes are being forced into situations where they need to either reduce services or increase costs for private payers. This depletes their funds faster and thereby increases the number of individuals on Medicaid, he said.
"Nursing facilities exist to take care of the people and not just anyone," Johnson said. "They take care of some our most vulnerable people. Nursing home residents are disabled, or elderly adults who cannot survive without 24-hour care. The residents of the nursing homes are our parents, our siblings, our friends and our neighbors."
Petryk said he supports increased funding for Medicaid reimbursements, the addition of a judge and broadband expansion.