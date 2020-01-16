MENOMONIE — Dunn County authorities are investigating a “suspicious death” in the town of Colfax.
The Dunn County Communications Center received a request for a welfare check in the town at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Dunn County deputies discovered the body of a male that appeared to be suspicious in nature, according to Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd.
The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office has identified a person of interest and is questioning the person in connection to the incident. Bygd said he is confident the death is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.
The incident is under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office with assistance from the state crime lab and Wisconsin State Patrol.
More information about the case will be released as the investigation progresses.