FAIRCHILD — Two people charged with sex trafficking offenses were arrested Wednesday morning after they'd been living in a tent while authorities had warrants out for them.
A passerby reported a woman walking on Highway H between Fairchild and Stanley early Wednesday morning. When an Eau Claire County sheriff's deputy arrived, he found Catherine J. Ottinger lying in the ditch alongside the road, according to a sheriff's office news release.
Ottinger told the deputy that she and Mark S. Scoville Sr. had been living on a tent on land near the highway in Chippewa County. Deputies from both counties then went to the camping spot and took Scoville into custody, booking the duo into the Eau Claire County Jail.
Scoville, 57, of Humbird, was charged last month with 31 felonies tied to sexually assaulting women in exchange for drugs from 2016 to '19 at a Fairchild residence.
Ottinger, 45, of Eau Claire, was charged last month with felony counts of child trafficking and causing a child to view or listen to sexual activity, which were for events that happened in July 2017 at a Fairchild residence.
Scoville's initial court appearance is scheduled for today while Ottinger will appear in court on Friday.