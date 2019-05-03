A Durand-Arkansaw school district teacher has been accused of having an inappropriate relationship with an eighth-grader.
According to a news release issued by the Durand Police Department Friday afternoon:
Sarah Heskin, a middle school English teacher, was charged by the Pepin County District Attorney for use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime.
Heskin was arrested Thursday after the police department and school district investigated the situation. She was later released on a $10,000 signature bond.
At this point in the investigation, there are no other potential victims.
The school district is "fully cooperating" with the police department in this matter, and will be providing counselors to students in need of support.