A 30-year-old Durand man died after his car rolled over Monday afternoon on Highway 85.
According to a news release from the Pepin County sheriff's office:
At about 3:30 p.m. Monday, the department received a report of a rollover crash on Highway 85 near West County Line Road.
Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a 2008 Chevy Impala off the roadway on its roof, and a witness of the crash was performing life-saving efforts to the car's occupant.
The driver, Kyle R. Hayden, was later pronounced dead on the scene by the Pepin County Coroners Office.
Hayden was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Alcohol and speed were not factors in the crash.