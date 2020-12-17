DURAND — A 41-year-old Durand man died Thursday following a one-vehicle pickup truck crash on U.S. 10, just outside of Durand.
Corey R. Bignell was pronounced dead on Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, according to a news release from the Pepin County Sheriff's Office.
Bignell drove a 2007 Ford F350 eastbound on the highway and lost control of it at about 2:53 a.m. near Rustad Lane, based on the sheriff's office's preliminary investigation. The pickup rolled multiple times, ejecting Bignell from the vehicle during the crash.
Durand Ambulance drove Bignell to Advent Health Hospital in Durand. He later was transported to the Eau Claire hospital where he was declared dead after arrival.
Bignell was not wearing a seat belt and alcohol is also believed to be a factor in the fatal crash, the news release stated.