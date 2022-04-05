DURAND — Mayor Patrick Milliren won another term, but he will be working with some new people on the City Council.

Milliren got 172 votes in Tuesday's election, fending off challenger Herb Schneider, who received 121 votes, according to election results posted Tuesday night to the city's website.

For three seats on the council, one incumbent and two newcomers garnered the most votes.

The 173 votes cast for Travis Hooker was enough for him to hold onto his council seat, but fellow incumbent Terry "Junebug" Hartung came in last with 138 votes.

Challengers Nick Weisenbeck, who came in first with 209 votes, and Don Hayden, who garnered 168 votes, won council seats.

Fellow newcomer Michelle Pittman came in fourth with 148 votes.