DURAND — A Durand woman was killed Thursday in a one-vehicle crash in Pepin County, authorities say.

According to the Pepin County Sheriff's Office:

The crash occurred at 9:08 p.m. Thursday on Highway Z, west of Patnode Lane.

Tamara Jo Ellen Flynn, 54, was driving her 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe east on Highway Z when she lost control around a sharp curve and overturned several times in a field.

Flynn was ejected from the vehicle and later pronounced dead at the scene. She was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was not wearing a seatbelt.

Alcohol, excessive speed and no seatbelt all appeared to be contributing factors in the crash and death of Flynn.

The crash remains under investigation. 

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com