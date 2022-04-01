DURAND — A Durand woman was killed Thursday in a one-vehicle crash in Pepin County, authorities say.
According to the Pepin County Sheriff's Office:
The crash occurred at 9:08 p.m. Thursday on Highway Z, west of Patnode Lane.
Tamara Jo Ellen Flynn, 54, was driving her 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe east on Highway Z when she lost control around a sharp curve and overturned several times in a field.
Flynn was ejected from the vehicle and later pronounced dead at the scene. She was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was not wearing a seatbelt.
Alcohol, excessive speed and no seatbelt all appeared to be contributing factors in the crash and death of Flynn.
The crash remains under investigation.
