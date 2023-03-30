Eagle Point resumes EMS services

Rocky Berg, Eagle Point Fire & EMS chief, spoke Thursday about his department getting re-certified and can resume offering EMS services. The town of Eagle Point temporarily lost medical direction on Feb. 16, but they resumed duties on Monday.

 Photo by Chris Vetter

CHIPPEWA FALLS — After not being able to offer services for five weeks, the Eagle Point EMS Department is back up and running.

The agency has been recertified and began providing service on Monday.