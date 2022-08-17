EAU CLAIRE — Emergency personnel and vehicles will be conducting a mock disaster drill this(Wednesday) evening at Chippewa Valley Regional Airport, 3800 Starr Ave.
The drill will involve local firefighters, paramedics, police officers and emergency management personnel to practice their response to a mass casualty incident involving an aircraft.
Increased activity including vehicles with flashing warning lights is expected around the airport during the drill, which is scheduled to take place from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
The public is asked to not call 911 to report or inquire about an incident at the airport as this is a planned and coordinated training event, stated a news release issued by the airport.
Passersby are also asked not to stop on roads bordering the airport, which would impact normal traffic flow as well as emergency units participating in the training.
