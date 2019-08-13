A disaster response training drill is slated for this afternoon at Chippewa Valley Regional Airport, 3800 Starr Ave.
There will be increased emergency vehicle and personnel activity, as well as smoke and fire from simulation equipment, at the airport, which is on Eau Claire's north side.
The drill will start around 2 p.m. and end around 7:30 p.m., according to a news release.
Residents are asked to not call 911 to report or inquire about an incident at the airport during the drill.
Additionally, people should not stop their vehicles on nearby roads to watch the drill, as that will impede traffic flow as well as emergency workers participating in the simulation.