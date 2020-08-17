EAU CLAIRE — Smoke, fire and emergency vehicles on the city's north side this afternoon will be part of a training exercise at Chippewa Valley Regional Airport.
Between 2 and 4 p.m., the airport will be conducting a simulation of an aircraft fire, giving local responders practice for dealing with such a situation.
"This training is in an effort to better prepare airport personnel for a fire involving an aircraft and gives them an opportunity to practice real life response utilizing training equipment not usually available locally," the airport stated in a news release.
Residents should not call 911 to report an emergency at the airport this afternoon or ask authorities about an incident there.