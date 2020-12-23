EAU CLAIRE — Unemployment went down slightly last month in the Eau Claire metropolitan area.
Consisting of Eau Claire and Chippewa counties, the area's jobless rate fell from 4.3% in October to 4% in November, according to figures released Wednesday by the state Department of Workforce Development.
Of the dozen metro areas in Wisconsin, Eau Claire saw the smallest degree of improvement to unemployment, which resulted in it ending up in the middle of the pack.
The Eau Claire area's unemployment rate is even with Green Bay, better than Milwaukee and Racine, but worse than Wausau and La Crosse, according to the state's statistics.