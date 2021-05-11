The Eau Claire City-County Board of Health has been honored as the 2021 Board of Health of the Year by the Wisconsin Association of Local Health Departments and Boards, the association announced in an news release.
"This recognition demonstrates nominees who showcase exemplary qualities in response to critical local public health needs," the association wrote.
The board was nominated due to their strong population health advocacy, their commitment to excellence, and their caring for all members of the community, particularly those that are most vulnerable, the association said.
“During the past year, the Board of Health has been particularly supportive of staff and leadership in the difficult work of pandemic response," said Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department and the county's chief health officer. "As meetings shifted to web-based platforms, all board members leaned in hard to stay connected and show their caring for the work that the team was doing to protect the health of those that live, study, work and play in Eau Claire.”
Members of the board of health are Emily Berge, Dr. Don Bodeau, Dr. Jennifer Eddy, Mark Kaeding, Dr. Terry Miskulin, Martha Nieman, Merey Price and True Vue.
The honor will be celebrated during a ceremony on May 25.