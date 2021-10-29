Sorry, an error occurred.
EAU CLAIRE — The site where Eau Claire residents can dispose of grass and brush trimmed from their yards is changing its hours of operation for November.
Instead of opening at 10 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, the city's Green Waste Facility, 5710 Jeffers Road, will open at 9 a.m. on those days.
But as of Nov. 8, its closing time on Mondays and Wednesdays will be rolled back from 6 p.m. to 5 p.m. as the sky will be darker and the site lacks outdoor lights.
The site's Saturday hours will remain 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The facility will have its final day of operation for the year on Nov. 17 and close until spring.
For more information on items accepted at the site, fees for disposal and methods of payment, go online to EauClaireWI.gov/Brush.
