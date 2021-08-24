EAU CLAIRE — To aid residents cleaning up brush and small tree limbs after Tuesday's storm, the city's Green Waste Facility, 5710 Jeffers Road, is open more than usual this week.
Usually not open on Tuesdays, the site will be accepting material from noon to 6 p.m. today.
In addition to its regular hours on Wednesday and Saturday, the facility will also be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday.
The facility's normal hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.
Brush under six inches in diameter and a foot long is accepted at the facility, along with grass clippings, leaves, pine needles and garden plants.
Those materials can be hauled to the site using pickup trucks or trailers, or brought in biodegradable paper bags.
Disposing a 30-gallon bag costs $1 each. Emptying a pickup truck bed costs $15 to $20, depending on the vehicle's size. A small trailer's worth of brush costs $35 to empty while larger ones are $7 per cubic yard of material.
Season passes allowing unlimited use of the site are priced at $45. They are sold at the Green Waste Facility and the Central Maintenance Facility, 910 Forest St.
Fees can only be paid by check or credit card at the Green Waste Facility, but customers can also pay with cash at the Central Maintenance Facility.
Large tree limbs and tree stumps are not accepted at the Green Waste Facility.