A brush site that accepts grass clippings, leaves and other yard debris opened for the season this week on Eau Claire's north side.
Run by local refuse hauler Boxx Sanitation, the Jeffers Road Green Waste Facility, 5710 Jeffers Road, is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. The site is closed on holidays and on inclement weather days.
Available only to Eau Claire County residents, the brush site accepts branches up to six inches in diameter.
Residents can buy a $35 season pass for unlimited trips to the brush site or pay small fees during each visit.
Disposing a paper bag full of grass clippings or leaves costs 50 cents. Dumping yard waste out of the bed of a pickup truck costs $5 to $10 per load, depending on the size of the truck and how high the debris is piled.
The material is recycled into compost, top soil, wood chips and mulch, which residents can purchase at the site when they become available.