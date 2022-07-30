EAU CLAIRE — An annual event intended to strengthen the community's relationship with law enforcement to help prevent crime will be Tuesday evening in Carson Park.
Eau Claire will be taking part in National Night Out from 5:30 to 8 p.m. with kids games, free food, emergency vehicle displays, prize drawings and other activities.
The schedule of events also includes a magic show at 6 p.m. and a mascot dance competition at 7:15 p.m.
The event is free to attend. This is Eau Claire's 28th year celebrating National Night Out.
