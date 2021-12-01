Sorry, an error occurred.
EAU CLAIRE — Two cities will host winter holiday parades this week.
Eau Claire's annual Clearwater Winter Parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
The parade route begins in front of businesses on West Grand Avenue and continues south on First Avenue until ending at Chippewa Street.
In addition to dozens of floats, that parade also features a fireworks show.
Chippewa Falls will host the annual Bridge to Wonderland Parade starting at 6 p.m. Saturday in the city's downtown.
The parade starts at the intersection of North Bridge and Spruce streets, continuing south on Bridge Street and ending at Spring Street.
