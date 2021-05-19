The Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls school districts will keep their current mask policies in place for the next few weeks, until the end of the school year, the districts announced Wednesday.
The Eau Claire City Council and County Board earlier this week repealed their mask mandates after new guidance from federal health officials, falling COVID-19 case numbers and rising numbers of vaccinations.
The Eau Claire school district will still require students and staff to wear masks inside school buildings through at least June 4, said Eau Claire schools Superintendent Mike Johnson in a Wednesday news release.
"While the CDC has changed its guidance for fully vaccinated people, the agency still recommends schools continue requiring masks through the end of the current school year," Johnson said in a statement. "The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Eau Claire City-County Health Department also supports the CDC guidance on this matter."
The district will communicate its plan if it changes its mask policy after the school year is complete and before summer school begins June 14, Johnson said.
The Chippewa Falls school board decided to keep the K-12 mask policy in place for the final two weeks of the spring semester at its Tuesday meeting.
Chippewa Falls schools Superintendent Jeff Holmes said he expects the district to implement a mask-optional policy for the 2021-22 school year.