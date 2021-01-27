EAU CLAIRE — Contract talks to secure a new Eau Claire city manager are continuing behind closed doors.
The City Council announced on Jan. 19 that it had made its choice for the new manager out of three finalists, but has not disclosed that person's name while an employment contract is being negotiated.
Following its regular Tuesday afternoon meeting this week, the council met in closed session to deliberate on terms and conditions of an employment agreement with the next city manager.
The council is scheduled to meet again in closed session this afternoon to further deliberate details of that contract and related next steps in the hiring process, according to a public notice.
The three finalists named in mid-December for the manager job are current Eau Claire County Administrator Kathryn Schauf, Mequon City Administrator Will Jones and Maquoketa, Iowa City Manager Gerald Smith.