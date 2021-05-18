EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire County has been added to Wisconsin's gypsy moth quarantine zone, posing movement restrictions and inspection requirements on plant and wood products exported from the area.
The state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced Tuesday that Eau Claire and Richland counties are the latest to join the quarantine zone in an attempt to slow the invasive insect's westward expansion in the U.S.
Plant nurseries, Christmas tree growers and lumber mills will be most impacted by the growing quarantine zone, according to DATCP, but individuals and families are also asked to take precautions when traveling for camping trips.
"If you are going camping or to your cabin, check your gear before leaving to be sure you aren't carrying gypsy moth egg masses, caterpillars, cocoons or adults with you," Brian Kuhn, director of DATCP's Plant Industry Bureau, said in a news release.
Patio furniture, campers, boat trailers, firewood and other items stored outdoors should be inspected for gypsy moths before traveling west.
"This is very important if you're headed to areas in far western Wisconsin, Minnesota or Iowa where gypsy moths aren't prevalent," Kuhn stated.
Gypsy moth egg masses are oval-shaped, tan-colored deposits that are often found hidden on the underside of items such as patio furniture or within wood piles. They can be scraped off of items using a putty knife.
Gypsy moth caterpillars emerge in early May to early June and feed voraciously on many types of trees and shrubs, resulting in their defoliation and weakening. The two-inch long invasive caterpillars can be distinguished from native species by the red and blue dots on their backs.
Egg masses, caterpillars and other life stages of the gypsy moth can be disposed of in a container of hot, soapy water or sealed in a plastic bag and set in the sun.
Tuesday's announcement was the first time Wisconsin's gypsy moth quarantine zone has grown since 2015. Now 52 of the state's 72 counties are within the zone.
Last week DATCP announced a survey will take place this year in 47 counties using more than 10,000 traps to catch male adult moths so estimates can be made of the state's gypsy moth population.