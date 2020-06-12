Elevated bacteria levels prompted Eau Claire County officials to close four beaches for this weekend.
Swimming areas at Lake Altoona, Big Falls, Lake Eau Claire and Coon Fork Park were closed Friday morning by the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
Health officials planned to update the status of the bacteria levels on Tuesday, which could result in reopening those public beaches.
Beaches in the city of Eau Claire remained open Friday at Half Moon Lake and Riverview Park, according to the health department's online map.
To view the current status of beach closings, go online to beaches.echealthdepartment.org.
This weekend's forecast calls for sunny conditions with daytime high temperatures in the mid-70s, according to the National Weather Service.