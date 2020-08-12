In Eau Claire County 21% of eligible voters cast a ballot in Tuesday's primary, making it one of the higher local turnouts in recent years for a partisan primary.
The only contested races that county voters had on their ballots was competitions among Democrats and Republicans for Wisconsin's Third District seat in the U.S. House.
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Ron Kind fended off a challenge from Mark Neumann to advance as the Democratic Party's nominee in the Nov. 3 election. On the Republican ticket, Derrick Van Orden won over Jessi Ebben and he will face Kind in the general election.
Summer partisan primaries typically have low voter turnout compared to other elections but will see increases if there are competitions for prominent posts.
For example, 22% of eligible voters cast a ballot in the county during the August 2018 primary. That election featured a 10-person race to be the Democratic candidate for governor, which was won by Tony Evers who went on to beat incumbent Scott Walker. A four-person competition for the state's 91st Assembly District, which represents most of the city of Eau Claire, also was on the Democratic side of the ballot. With the city leaning Democrat, it meant the primary winner likely would win office that November, as was the case for Rep. Jodi Emerson.
August primary races in 2016, 2014 and 2012 had less competition on their ballots and drew out fewer voters in the county. Turnout was 11%, 8% and 11% in those years, respectively.
The 2010 partisan primary attracted 15% of eligible voters in the county. That primary selected the Republican and Democratic candidates for governor, including Walker, who then won his first term as governor that November.