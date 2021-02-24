EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire will be competing against other Wisconsin communities next month in a contest to decide which city has the most active residents.
Eau Claire Parks & Recreation sent out a news release on Wednesday inviting residents to sign up for the first-ever Be Active Wisconsin Community Challenge.
Those who participate will fill out an online weekly log of their fitness activities, including walking, biking, running, skiing, swimming or other cardiovascular exercises during the month of March. There is a suggested goal of 200 minutes of activity a week to help motivate participants, but people can customize their goals to meet their individual needs for motivation.
To sign up for the challenge, you can register through the Eau Claire Parks & Recreation program portal at eauclaire.maxgalaxy.net. Registration costs $10. Participants will receive a T-shirt and any additional proceeds from their registration fees will support youth recreation scholarships.
Be Active Wisconsin is intended to promote active lifestyles, connect people with the outdoors — namely recreational trails and parks, and foster friendly competition among cities, according to the news release.