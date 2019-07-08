Replacement of two rural Eau Claire County bridges is slated to start this week.
Located in the eastern side of the county, the Highway R bridge over Thompson Valley Creek and the Highway N bridge over Sand Creek will both take about six weeks to replace, according to county Highway Department news releases.
A detour will be posted around the Highway R bridge project, guiding motorists to go east to use Highway G during construction.
There is much less traffic that uses Highway N and a detour will not be posted for that project, the county stated.
The projects consist of removing the old bridges, building wider and longer ones in their places and rebuilding approaches. Private contractors are building the projects with some assistance from county highway workers.
The estimated completion date for both projects is Aug. 15.