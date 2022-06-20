EAU CLAIRE— Eau Claire County finances are meeting expectations, but dozens of vacant full-time positions are setting some departments back, county staff say.
The Eau Claire County Committee on Finance and Budget reviewed its first-quarter financial reports at a meeting on Monday.
County Finance Director Norb Kirk reported that the county was on par with expenditures and revenue after the first-quarter review. Kirk said it was too soon to make any predictions for what the rest of the fiscal year will look like.
“It’s really hard to draw too many conclusions when you look at the financial situation for the county or even a department with just the first quarter because revenues lag so dramatically,” Kirk said. “Generally as a county we spend, and get reimbursed later.”
Kirk highlighted one expenditure that is seeing a small decrease in terms of budget percentage. The personnel expenditure has seen a small budget usage decrease due to full-time employment vacancies. As of March of 2022, the county had 67 full-time employee vacancies.
Both the county clerk and finance have reported vacancies in their respective departments.
Eau Claire County Clerk Sue McDonald told the committee how difficult it has been since losing one full-time employee and one part-time employee at the same time.
“It’s been really hard to find somebody,” McDonald said.
Kirk proposed a resolution to the committee to help alleviate the vacancy in his department. The resolution proposed creating an internal audit position within the finance department. To do this, Kirk proposed elevating a current vacant position that has been open since November.
“I really don’t have anyone who is coming in, terms of applying, that is qualified at all,” Kirk said. “So what I’ve done is, I’ve actually modified the position to take on a greater responsibility for internal control, in terms of looking at departments and risk assessments.”