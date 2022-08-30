EAU CLAIRE — As summer comes to a close and school days approach, Eau Claire County recommends residents take steps towards emergency preparedness.
Governor Tony Evers has declared September as Preparedness Month in Wisconsin. Preparedness Month is a nationally recognized initiative organized by the Federal Emergency Management Agency every September.
The theme for this year’s Preparedness Month is "Lasting Legacy”, which highlights “protecting the life you have built and how being prepared for disasters can create a lasting legacy for you and your family.”
Eau Claire County Emergency Management Coordinator Tyler Esh said this month provides the tools for Eau Claire County families to make the right emergency plans ahead of time.
Sam Simmons, Emergency Management program assistant, said it is important to establish communication plans for times of emergencies.
“It’s a good down(time) month to get that message out,” Simmons said.
Eau Claire County focuses on getting information on common emergency situations the area experiences. These high-priority events include tornadoes, flooding and severe winter weather events.
A small amount of preparation can make a huge difference when faced with a disaster, according to Esh. Many plans for one scenario are applicable to others.
“We go by a theory that if you focus on a certain type of event, you are sort of preparing for multiple events,” Esh said.
The Emergency Management Division of Eau Claire County will have a weekly theme to celebrate Preparedness Month.
The first week’s theme focuses on making a family communications plan.
“That’s a good start for families, especially with kids that are maybe middle or high school age that are off with friends or doing various school activities,” Simmons said. “It's good to have those communications to plans to know what the plan is while the family is apart.”
Establishing emergency plans around the house is also essential. Simmons said knowing where to go in a tornado, how to evacuate during a fire and testing smoke detectors are great starting points for families who want to take emergency preparedness measures.
The following weeks will focus on the themes of making a readiness kit, youth preparedness, reducing your risk and how Eau Claire is prepared.
The Emergency Management Division will post tips and messages about Preparedness Month on their social media pages all month long, using the hashtag #prepareEauClaire.
“We look forward to hearing from community residents on ways they’re looking to be prepared or ways we can assist in the future with providing messaging,” Esh said.