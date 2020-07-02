Bacteria levels have fallen at all public beaches in Eau Claire County, reopening those swimming spots going into the July 4th weekend.
On Thursday the county's Parks and Forest Department announced that bacteria levels at the wading area at Big Falls had dropped back within acceptable health standards.
It was the last swimming spot to reopen this week, following the beach at Lake Altoona that had also fallen from high bacteria counts.
High temperatures are going to reach about 90 degrees this weekend, according to the National Weather Service's forecast.