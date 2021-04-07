EAU CLAIRE — Alternate-side winter parking rules in Eau Claire are lifting three weeks ahead of schedule due to an early spring.
Renee Tyler, the city's community services director, suspended the parking restrictions on Tuesday — ahead of the usual May 1 end date set by city ordinance.
In addition to the absence of snow to plow, the city also was able to get its thorough spring street sweeping done ahead of schedule, which were both factors mentioned in a city news release on the early end to alternate-side parking.
Drivers can now park on either side of streets on any day — except in spots where parking is restricted by signs or curb markings — until the winter rules go back in effect on Nov. 1.
The winter rules require people to only park on one side of the street — next to odd-numbered addresses on odd-numbered days and the opposite side of the street on even days — from midnight to 7 a.m. for six months of the year to allow for thorough snow plowing and street sweeping.