The public's help is requested to help locate a dog that bit a woman Monday afternoon on Eau Claire's north side.
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is seeking information on a dog with mostly white fur with some brown mixed in.
The dog bit a woman at 3 p.m. Monday along a walking trail in the area of Eddy Lane near the city's Water Treatment Plant.
The dog was unleashed and its owner was not present when the woman was bit, according to a health department news release.
Anyone with information on the dog is asked to call 715-839-4972 so health officials can get more information on the animal's health and rabies status.