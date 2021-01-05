EAU CLAIRE — The city's indoor ice center will reopen on Friday after it has been closed since mid-November.
Hobbs Ice Center, 915 Menomonie St., initially shut down on Nov. 17 as a health precaution while COVID-19 cases were spiking in the area and hospitals were reaching their capacities for treating people with severe symptoms.
In early December, the city announced that equipment for the center's hockey rinks required repairs and extended the facility's closure.
On Tuesday, the city announced those repairs will be complete in time for hockey teams to play at Hobbs Ice Center on Friday.
The city news release noted that COVID-19 precautions will continue at the ice center, including the prohibition of spectators at hockey games played there.