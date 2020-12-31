EAU CLAIRE — Outdoor ice skating rinks at seven Eau Claire parks will be ready for use at 4 p.m. today.
Above-average temperatures earlier this month delayed the usual Dec. 26 opening of the rinks, but a news release from Eau Claire Parks & Recreation said colder weather have now created good conditions for ice skating.
Ice rinks are located at Boyd, Demmler, Oakwood Hills, Pinehurst, Putnam Heights, Roosevelt and Sam Davey parks in Eau Claire.
Warming shelters at the parks will not be open this winter as a precaution to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.
Lights at the rinks will be on from 4 to 9 p.m. daily.
Only one location — Pinehurst Park — will be supervised this winter because it is also offering rental of winter equipment. People can check out snowshoes, sleds, hockey sticks and kubb game sets from noon to 7 p.m. through Friday. Then the regular hours for equipment rental will begin, which are 4 to 7 p.m. on weekdays and noon to 5 p.m. during weekends.