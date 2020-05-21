Kohl's announced Thursday that most of its Wisconsin stores, including the one in Eau Claire, will open Friday.

The Menomonee Falls-based retailer will open 34 Wisconsin stores at 11 a.m. Friday. Seven state stores — Madison East, Madison West, Madison South, Appleton North, Darboy, Racine and Janesville — will remain closed until Tuesday, in accordance with local guidelines.

After temporary shutdowns sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic, Kohl’s opened stores in four states on May 4 and in 10 more states on May 11.

All reopened Kohl’s stores will implement health and safety best practices, including limited store hours, social distancing measures, elevated cleaning procedures and new returns procedures. The retailer will implement wellness and temperature checks, safety training and the use of masks and gloves for employees.

The stores also will continue their free, limited-contact drive-up service offering customers the opportunity to pick up orders placed on kohls.com at their local store without leaving their car.

The company has said decisions about where and how to reopen stores are based on several factors, including the guidance of government officials, health data, store readiness and consumer sentiment.