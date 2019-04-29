Eau Claire attorney Edmund Manydeeds will be rejoining the UW System Board of Regents later this week.
Gov. Tony Evers appointed Manydeeds to the board that oversees Wisconsin's public universities and colleges to serve a term that starts Thursday and ends May 1, 2026.
Manydeeds previously served as a regent from late April 2010 until May 1, 2017.
Others appointed Monday by Evers are a former UW-Madison employee and journalist, Karen Walsh of Madison, and UW-La Crosse student Olivia Woodmansee.
Students serve two-year terms on the board while other regents serve for seven years.
In recent years, multiple Chippewa Valley residents have been among the 16 regents selected by the state's governor.
Eau Claire attorney John Behling has been board president since Gov. Scott Walker appointed him in spring 2012. Jason Plante, a vice president at Eau Claire construction company Market & Johnson, and UW-Eau Claire student Ryan Ring are also on the board. However, Behling and Plante are nearing the end of their terms this spring while Plante has another year left on his current term.