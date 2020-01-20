L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St., is eliminating parking fees and time limits for most of the spaces in its lower level.
These parking spaces that are close to the building's lower level entrance will instead be intended for seniors, caregivers with small children and people with disabilities.
"The library serves customers of all ages and abilities, and we want to make sure visiting the library is safe and accessible for each of them," library director Pamela Westby said in a news release.
Parking meters will soon be removed from the lot and replaced by signs designating which groups the spots are reserved for. Some stalls will also be marked for short-term "express" use.
The changes are only for the library's lower level lot and do not affect time limits for on-street parking around the building.