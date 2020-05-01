Eau Claire's public library is testing out pickup procedures with individual customers in preparation for fully starting the service on May 11.
L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library has begun contacting customers who had materials on hold in March when the building closed to abide government orders to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Those customers are being called alphabetically by last name to go through procedures for picking up materials from the library.
Staff working the pickup service wear masks and gloves, frequently wash their hands and sanitize work spaces, according to a library news release.
As May 11 nears, the library will release more information on pickup procedures for new requests for materials.
Book drop-off boxes remain closed until further notice.