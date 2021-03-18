EAU CLAIRE — L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library announced Thursday that funding for its upcoming renovation and expansion project has reached nearly 95% of its $18.5 million budget.
A recent $150,000 grant from the St. Paul, Minn.-based Otto Bremer Trust helped push the fundraising to that mark, the library stated in a news release.
Of the trust's total contribution to the project, $50,000 is in the form of a matching grant. That challenges other donors to contribute to the fundraising campaign so the trust will match them dollar-for-dollar up to that amount.
Of the library project's total cost, $7 million is coming from fundraising while $11.5 million is being contributed by the Eau Claire city government.
Construction is scheduled to begin in May and finish in fall 2022. The project includes adding a third floor, upgrading old mechanical systems, reconfiguring existing space, creating a permanent drive-thru window and other improvements to the library building that first opened in 1976.
While construction is happening, the library will operate at a building that also houses United Health while collection storage will be in the vacant Pawn America building, both on Mall Drive.