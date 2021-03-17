EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire library's board of directors is seeking new members to fill three seats that will be open in June.
Community members are encouraged to apply for the openings and no prior experience is necessary, according to a news release sent Wednesday by L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St.
The nine-member board has oversight on the library's budget, supervises the library director and writes policies. The board also works with volunteer group Friends of the Library to supplement the library's offerings through fundraising.
Apply for the board openings through the city's online Citizen Resource Form at tinyurl.com/4b5ww5ea or by calling the Eau Claire city manager's office at 715-839-4902.