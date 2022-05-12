EAU CLAIRE — A new director for L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library has been named and will start in the position next month.
The library's Board of Trustees announced Thursday that Nancy Kerr, currently library director for Longmont, Colo., has been selected to lead Eau Claire's public library.
“We found Nancy to be genuine, kind, a strong leader and focused on the goals of best serving the community’s needs,” library board President Kate Cook said in a news release.
Kerr was selected in a nationwide search for a successor to Pamela Westby, who retired as library director in October. Kerr has more than a decade of library management experience and got both her Bachelor's and Master's degrees from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.
"I'm very excited to be returning to the Midwest, and getting to know the library staff, the library visitors, and the beautifully renewed library building," she said in the news release announcing her hiring.
The library, located at 400 Eau Claire St., is nearing the end of an $18.5 million renovation and expansion project that began in spring 2021. The library is on track to reopen there around Labor Day. During construction, the library has been operating from space in a commercial building on Mall Drive.
Kerr's first day leading the Eau Claire library will be June 27. Her annual salary will be $124,321, according to the news release.