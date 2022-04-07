EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man is accused of stealing $6,387 worth of merchandise from Target in a long string of thefts throughout 2021.
The Eau Claire County District Attorney's Office filed a criminal case on Thursday against Mark H. Schlosser, 43, 506 McDonough St., for one count of felony retail theft of over $5,000.
According to the criminal complaint filed in the case:
Eau Claire police learned last month of a high number of retail thefts at Target, 3649 S. Hastings Way, which store security had linked to one suspect.
Police viewed video surveillance footage of the suspect stealing multiple items during April 2021 and then leaving the Target parking lot in a car. Using records of traffic citations and a booking photo from an arrest, police officers identified Schlosser as the suspect and the car he'd been driving.
During the April 2021 theft, while the suspect did steal multiple items, he did make a small purchase at a self-checkout register. The credit card used for that purchase was Schlosser's.
Eau Claire police have records of 26 retail theft cases at Target between January 2021 and November where Schlosser is the suspect.
A search of online records from local pawn shops showed that Schlosser had pawned multiple personal electronic devices he's accused of stealing from Target, according to police.