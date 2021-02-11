EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man claimed $1 million in winnings earlier this month at the Wisconsin Lottery headquarters in Madison.
Anthony Romanowski won $1 million in the Jan. 15 Mega Millions lottery drawing with a ticket he bought at Mega Holiday, 1433 Commercial Blvd., in Chippewa Falls, according to the Wisconsin Lottery.
He was the biggest winner in Wisconsin that day, but two other residents won $10,000, four got $2,000 and 17 had lottery tickets worth $800.
Romanowski bought his winning lottery ticket while the Mega Millions jackpot climbed to a near-record level.
After 37 drawings without a grand prize winner, the streak ended on Jan. 22 when a ticket sold in Michigan won the jackpot. The jackpot — $1 billion via annuity payments or $776.6 million for one-time cash — was the second-largest in Mega Millions history.