A 44-year-old Eau Claire man died Saturday evening in a motorcycle crash in Pierce County.
Allen Minaker was pronounced dead by the county medical examiner at the scene of the crash in the town of Diamond Bluff.
According to the county sheriff's office, Minaker was driving a 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle eastbound on 290th Avenue near 970th Street at about 6:21 p.m. He failed to negotiate a curve and went into a wooded area north of the roadway. He was thrown from the motorcycle.
The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol and the sheriff's office.