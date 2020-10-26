FALL CREEK — A 54-year-old Eau Claire man died Sunday morning in a fire at an auto sales business near Fall Creek.
Keith Griffin had become trapped in a structure that was on fire at S&S Auto Sales, E17210 Scenic Drive, in the Eau Claire County town of Ludington.
Firefighters and law enforcement officers tried to locate Griffin when they arrived at the fire, but they were unsuccessful. Griffin's body was later recovered from the scene.
According to the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office, the fire was reported at 5:52 a.m. on Sunday. Four fire departments from the area responded to the fire.
The cause and origin of the fire were still being investigated on Monday, but authorities stated it appears accidental and foul play is not suspected.