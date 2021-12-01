EAU CLAIRE — A 21-year-old Eau Claire man will spend four years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
U.S. District Court Judge James D. Peterson handed down the sentence on Tuesday to Gavin M. Potter, 3210 McElroy St.
Following his release from prison, Potter will be on supervised release for three years.
According to a news release issued by the office of acting U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O'Shea, the federal charge against Potter stemmed from an arrest that happened a year ago. Online court records show that Potter was arrested in December 2020 and charged with felony bail jumping in a case that is still pending in Eau Claire County.
Following Potter's arrest, officers used a warrant to search his residence. They found a SIG Sauer P320 9mm handgun, firearm magazines, ammunition and marijuana in a safe. An Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office investigation found that Potter had traded a different pistol for the 9mm a couple of weeks prior to his arrest.
At the time of his arrest, Potter was on supervision for convictions on charges of felony burglary and possession of a short-barreled shotgun.
Potter pleaded guilty to the federal firearm charge on Sept. 14.
O'Shea's news release noted that Potter has a serious criminal record — including prison time for marijuana trafficking — despite his young age.