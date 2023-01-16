RICE LAKE — A 45-year-old Eau Claire man was hurt in a snowmobile crash over the weekend in Barron County.
Eric Zimmerman was transported to a Rice Lake hospital before being transferred to an Eau Claire hospital, where he's listed in critical condition.
According to the Barron County Sheriff's Office, the crash was reported at 12:56 a.m. Saturday just off Highway SS, north of Rice Lake.
Initial investigation showed the snowmobile was traveling on the Tuscobia Trail when the driver went off the trail and hit a tree.
The crash remains under investigation by authorities, but a news release from the Sheriff's Office states that speed and alcohol were contributing factors in the incident.
