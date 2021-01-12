EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire Marathon is pushing its signature races back to September, but is launching a new event series for May.
Race director Emi Uelmen outlined the marathon's plans for this year after its 2020 running was turned into a virtual event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We will be racing together in 2021," she said Tuesday night in a video on the event's Facebook page.
Instead of its traditional early May weekend, the marathon's usual races are postponed until the weekend of Sept. 25 and 26. That includes the full and half marathon races, as well as a kids run and 5-kilometer run.
But pending final approval from the city, the marathon is creating a series of three new races for May 1 and 2. Those races will be 1-mile, 5-mile and 10-mile distances and all start at different times during that weekend.
"We want to spread this out and be 'COVID-friendly,'" Uelmen said.
No more than 25 people will be at the starting line at any given time because runners will be required to sign up for a specific start time for the races. The new race series also includes other precautions to avoid contact between participants, volunteers and spectators to prevent the potential spread of coronavirus, Uelmen said.
After making her announcement on Tuesday night, the marathon's website, eauclairemarathon.com, was updated with course maps and other information on this year's races.