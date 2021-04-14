EAU CLAIRE — State treasurer and Eau Claire native Sarah Godlewski joined other Democrats running in the 2022 election for a U.S. senate seat currently held by Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh.
Godlewski, who was elected treasurer in 2018, had been considering a run and officially began her campaign on Wednesday with an announcement critical of Johnson and his support for former President Donald Trump.
“Ron Johnson has completely lost touch with Wisconsin and reality, spreading conspiracy theories, denying climate change and obstructing economic relief. It’s time to take a different path in Washington,” Godlewski stated.
Johnson, who was first elected in 2010, has not yet announced if he will seek re-election for a third term. Last week Trump, through his political action committee, encouraged Johnson to run again and offered his enthusiastic endorsement to the Wisconsin Republican.
Godlewski is entering a race with three Democrats already registered and others considering a run as well. Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry, Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson and Dr. Gillian Battino, a radiologist from Wausau, are all officially in the race and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes said he is considering it.
