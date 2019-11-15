Eau Claire residents who live in areas with neighborhood associations are encouraged to attend a summit this evening at a local church.
The first citywide summit of neighborhood associations will be 5 to 7:30 today at Grace Lutheran Church, 202 W. Grand Ave.
Organized by city councilwomen Emily Berge and Jill Christopherson, the free event will have breakout sessions on fundraising, neighborhood plans, growing membership, communication strategies and best practices for running an association.
Toward the end of the summit, a panel of City Council members and city staff from numerous departments will answer questions from the audience.
Register online at evite.me/wcRMzmnAWn or arrive at the summit between 4:30 and 5 p.m. to register in person.