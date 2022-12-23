EAU CLAIRE — Fares are being waived Friday on Eau Claire city buses due to the extreme cold weather.
Eau Claire Transit announced this morning that bus rides are free to help those who need to travel during today's extreme cold winter weather.
For more information on city bus routes and schedules, go to ecbus.org.
Eau Claire is under both a wind chill advisory and blizzard warning throughout Friday.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.